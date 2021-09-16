Investigation underway after woman shot, killed in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot and killed reportedly during a family argument Thursday morning.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an argument between family members resulted in shots being fired on the 500 block of Osceloa Circle in Fairfield that resulted in a woman being killed.

Further investigating revealed that Ladiamonqiue Esta Zaire Simmons, 27, of Birmingham, was the woman who was shot and killed Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been made available at this time.

