HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old woman was found dead inside her home Saturday morning.

According to Hoover police, officers responded to The Halston apartment complex around 4:10 a.m. after a woman was found unresponsive by a family member. Police say that the family was concerned as the victim did not show up for work the previous day.

Hoover Fire Medics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene. Police say the cause of death has not been determined, but evidence at the scene suggests the victim died as a result of a homicide.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact HPD at 205-739-6762 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

