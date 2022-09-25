TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night and left one man dead.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived to the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road apartments around 11 p.m. on reports of a shooting . Upon arrival, officers found a man dead suffering from a gunshot wound. The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to assume the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact VCU at 205-464-8690.