Investigation underway after St. Clair County deputy shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at him

CROPWELL, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting involving a St. Clair County sheriff’s deputy that left one man dead Monday night.

According to SCCSO, a deputy responded to a domestic altercation call in Cropwell just after 10 p.m. Monday. Once on the scene, the deputy encountered a man who was armed with a handgun.

The deputy reportedly yelled “numerous times” for the man to drop the weapon. The department claims the man then raised the gun and pointed it at the deputy, who then fatally shot the man.

The subject was later identified as 56-year-old Kevin Darion Wells. The Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics is processing the scene. The CCSO is investigating the incident due to the major crimes investigation partnership it has with SCCSO.

No other information has been released at this time.