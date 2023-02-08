TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after what began as a vehicle pursuit turned into a shooting between a Tuscaloosa police officer and a suspect Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the incident began as a vehicle pursuit of a domestic violence suspect. After the suspect crashed at McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial, officers approached the vehicle.

Kennedy said both the suspect and the TPD officer fired weapons at least once.

No other information is available at this time as the VCU continues to investigate.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.