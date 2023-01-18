WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A special division with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a shooting that involved Double Springs Police Department officers Tuesday night.

According to the ALEA, the incident occurred at about 6:11 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting proceeded with a vehicle pursuit involving the DSPD and the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

An occupant of the vehicle in the pursuit, Jeffery Lee Adair, 48, of Haleyville, was transported for injuries. A DSPD officer was also transferred for medical treatment due to injuries sustained during the incident.

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation will be conducting a further investigation into the incident via their request. When the investigation is finished, the findings will be turned over to the Winston County District Attorney’s Office.