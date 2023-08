TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tarrant Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Joni Money with the JCSO, the homicide investigation is underway in the 400 block of Fifth Street in Tarrant. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. and found a man dead on arrival.

No further information is available as the JCSO continues to investigate.

