JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside of a residence in Fairfield Friday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street around 4:40 p.m. on reports of a person down. They arrived and found the victim, who is believed to have been shot multiple times.

If you have any information regarding this case, you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 and dial option 2.