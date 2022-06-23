CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate that escaped from UAB Hospital in a stolen ambulance Wednesday afternoon has reportedly now stolen a vehicle in Cullman.

According to Sgt. Adam Clark with the Cullman Police Department, Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, stole a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot on Olive Street Thursday morning. The vehicle was described as a silver 2004 GMC Envoy with a sticker on the back window synonymous with scuba divers.

Clark also tells CBS 42 that there was a white female with him at the time of the theft.

Bradford was an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail when he was transported by a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to UAB Hospital. Once they arrived, Bradford “overpowered” the deputy and was able to flee the scene when he found an unoccupied ambulance, according to JCSO.

The ambulance was later found in the Robinwood area but there was no sign of Bradford.

If you have any information on Bradford’s whereabouts, you’re asked to stay away and call 911.