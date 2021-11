CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate known by the nickname of “Chewy” escaped Wednesday in Carbon Hill, police report.

Joe Brandon Thornton, 32, was last seen wearing a navy blue Carbon Hill Police Department inmate uniform. Police say that he may have taken the uniform off since he escaped.

Authorities advise residents to not approach Thornton and to keep their doors locked. If anyone has seen Thornton or knows his whereabouts, please contact CHPD at 205-924-4411.