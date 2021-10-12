Inmate killed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a case involving an inmate who was killed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the 31-year-old victim was assaulted Monday in a common area of the prison. The victim, who was serving a 25-year sentence for a burglary conviction out of Mobile County, died at 9:08 a.m. that morning.

The victim’s identity was not released Tuesday due to officials reaching family.

No suspects have been announced in the case.

The death comes one month after the death of 27-year-old inmate La’Ricky Shama Scott, who was found dead in his cell. However, no foul play was determined in his death.