TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate who died in the jail over the weekend.

The inmate, whose name has not been released until her family has been notified, was found dead at the jail Sunday night, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. The only information that has been released on her is that she was 27 years old and was being held at the jail after being picked up by the Leeds Police Department.

According to the JCCO, she was found unresponsive in her cell at 11:15 p.m. during a routine cell check and was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m.

No information has been released on what charges the inmate was being held on.

Lt. Clint Riner of the Trussville Police Department said foul play and suicide have both been ruled out as potential causes of the inmate’s death.