Inmate found dead at Birmingham women’s prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at a Birmingham women’s prison was found dead in her cell Halloween night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Sandra Franks Hawkins was found unresponsive in her bed on Oct. 31 at the Birmingham Women’s Community Based Facility and Community Work Center. Hawkins was transported to UAB Hospital where she later died.

Hawkins was serving a 20 year sentence from a 2014 conviction for burglary out of Lamar County.

The cause of her death is being investigated.

