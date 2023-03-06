BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at a prison in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

The 69-year-old inmate is believed to have died from natural causes at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, pending an investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections. According to the coroner’s office, the inmate had been treated for several medical conditions prior to his death.

The inmate, who name is being withheld pending identification from his family, was serving a life sentence for after being convicted of first-degree sodomy in Calhoun County in 1989.