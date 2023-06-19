BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate died last week while serving a life sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer

Greg Leon Nard, 41, was found unresponsive in his cell on June 14, according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. June 17.

According to the coroner’s report, no evidence of foul play or trauma was found during Nard’s postmortem examination. The cause and manner of death are pending additional lab results. His death remains under investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Nard was serving a life sentence for a 2009 capital murder conviction out of Lauderdale County.