BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate who was working at the Birmingham Community Work Release Center has died.

Mashell Brasher Mann, 54, was found unresponsive at the center at approximately 7:36 p.m. June 16. On Thursday, days after being taken to UAB Hospital, Mann was pronounced dead.

The cause of Mann’s death has not been determined. A postmortem exam will be performed to determine how she died.

No other information surrounding Mann’s death has been released.