Inmate death being investigated at Holman Correctional Facility

(Courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections)

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate at Holman Correctional Facility are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections.   

According to a release by ADOC, prison guards discovered Ricky Gilland, 46, of Vinemont, dead in his cell on Oct. 18.

There is no foul play is suspected at the time and the final cause of death is pending autopsy results.

“This investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided at its conclusion,” the release stated.

