Inmate convicted of rape in Lauderdale County captured after escaping from south Alabama prison

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Jesse Lee Tidwell, Jr. escaped from an Escambia County prison Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy ADOC)

ATMORE, Ala. – A man convicted of rape in Lauderdale County escaped from a south Alabama prison Wednesday afternoon.

Jesse Lee Tidwell, Jr., 46, escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility prison guards around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday while receiving medical treatment at the North Baldwin Infirmary.

He ran into some woods nearby.

Bay Minette Police and K9 officers tracked Tidwell to the Baldwin County School Bus Maintenance Yard, where they found him hiding in a wooden box.

Tidwell was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2014 for second-degree rape.