Incarcerated Steele man arrested for making terrorist threats to court officials, families

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A St. Clair County man has been arrested by authorities for making terrorist threats towards court officials and their families.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Alberto Flores, 28, of Steele, has been charged with making terrorist threats toward three different court officials and their families, which are felonies. The letters of a threatening nature were all sealed in an envelope along with toilet paper that was folded up with feces inside, states Investigator Will Farley.

The FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia were able to compare the letters to sample letters written on a previous date to determine that Flores was the suspect that wrote the letters.

Flores, who currently is incarcerated on 2nd degree Arson charges, will be served with the new warrants and be held on a $60,000 cash bond.