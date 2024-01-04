TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man has been accused of threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and his family, according to federal court documents.

Prosecutors allege Michael Shapiro, 72, of Greenacres, left several profane voicemail messages for a lawmaker’s D.C. office on Dec. 19, which included violent threats.

“Hey mother-[expletive], you [expletive] Chinese spy,” Shapiro said, according to court documents filed in the Southern District of Florida last week. “You mother-[expletive], I’m gonna come after you and kill you, [N-word].”

Swalwell is not named in the criminal complaint, but confirmed he is involved with the investigation in a social media post Wednesday.

“No threat is going to stop me from representing my constituents,” Swalwell wrote in a post on X. “MAGA Republicans have chosen violence over voting, and this is what it looks like. But I’m not going away, and neither should you.”

Prosecutors allege Shapiro also threatened to kill Swalwell’s children.

“Hey greaseball, you [expletive] a [expletive] Chinese spy. Fang Fang. Fang Fang,” Shapiro said, according to court documents. “I’m gonna come kill you and your children you mother-[expletive]. I’m gonna kill your children.”

In a statement to NBC News, Swalwell said, “There is no place in America for threats of political violence.”

Shapiro’s alleged statements refer to a House Ethics Committee probe into Swalwell’s interactions with Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy. The committee ended its two-year investigation last May, determining it would take no action taken against him.

Swalwell’s political opponents pounced on the chance to attack him based on the unproven accusations, which included unsubstantiated rumors of an alleged romantic relationship with Fang, according to The Hill.

When the investigation concluded, Swalwell reiterated his innocence and said, “It’s time to move on.”

Phone and property records pointed federal investigators to Shapiro and his Palm Beach County address, court documents state. He was arrested and charged with transmitting a violent threat in interstate commerce.

Shapiro’s bond was set at $250,000 on Wednesday. As a condition of the bond, he cannot use alcohol or drugs, possess a firearm, travel outside the Southern District of Florida or have contact with Swalwell. He is due in court for his arraignment on January 24.