WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County dog breeder is charged with three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after a Birmingham mother reported buying a puppy that later got sick and died.

Jerie Dene Smith Click is charged with three counts of second degree animal cruelty, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

In court records filed in Walker County District Court, Click is accused of failing to properly seek veterinary care for 3 great dane puppies to prevent illness/disease or to treat illness/disease causing the three dogs injuries to their health.

Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 16 other dogs were seized and the case is ongoing.

Kimberlee King purchased one of the puppies for her 2-year-old boy, Grayson. She named the dog Apollo.

“It was painful because there was nothing I could do to save him,” said King.

The investigation began after the Greater Birmingham Humane Society reached out to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

King said she purchased the dog through Alabama Danes in February.

“They were precious, they looked healthy,” said King.

The Birmingham mother and current law school student showed CBS 42 handwritten vet records for vaccinations, deworming, and medical records that she said were provided to her after purchasing the dog.

According to King, Click contacted her shortly after the purchase to let her know that other dogs had Parvo and that she should take Apollo to the vet.

Parvo can be deadly and is contagious, King said. Her veterinarian told her Apollo was sick and also had worms.

“My vet told me that if the parvo doesn’t kill him, the worms definitely could kill him,” said King.

After more than a week at the vet and an emergency care clinic, King’s bill was more than $7,000.

“I felt like he could make it and so I fought for him and I did not care about the vet bill. I just wanted him to have a fair chance to live,” said King.

According to King, Alabama Danes paid around $1,300 to cover the cost for Apollo’s first vet deposit, but communication stopped as the puppy’s condition worsened.

“The vet called me and were like, ‘the breeder called us back and said they wanted to dispute the charge and they are no longer covering anything else’ and that is when I called her. She wouldn’t answer the phone for me,” said King.

After posting details about Apollo’s story online, she said other families contacted her with similar stories about the same breeder.

WCSO confirmed deputies are working to determine if other people may have purchased dogs that got sick during the ongoing investigation

“I just hope that Apollo’s story raises awareness to buyers and to breeders to not be so negligent,” said King.

King started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the thousands of dollars in unpaid vet bills.

CBS 42 reached out to Click’s attorney, Garve Ivey III, who said he was unable to comment on any details because of the pending criminal charges.