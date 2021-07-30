‘I don’t know why they shot my son’: Podcast from CrimeStoppers shines light on violence in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new podcast from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is highlighting the stories of families and communities impacted by violent crime.

“I don’t know why they shot my son, murdered my son,” Mollie Gardner, mother of gun violence victim Keshon Gardner, says in an interview during the podcast. “My son ain’t bothered nobody; he doesn’t hang with nobody; he didn’t bother nobody or deal with nobody.”

In the second episode of Central Alabama Crimestopper’s Podcast, CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett, who hosts the show along with rotating local journalists, discusses the June 2020 murder of Keshon Gardner with Mollie.

“I just wanna know why. I need justice for my son, me and my kids. He didn’t have a record. All he had was juvenile misbehavior in school and as an adult, tickets,” she details.

The last Sunday morning of June 2020, officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired in the Regency Park neighborhood of Montgomery. They found Keshon suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:48 a.m.

Mollie, as well as the podcast hosts, notes that the crime occurred during the daytime. “Somebody seen something because it happened at 11:48 a.m. that morning,” she says.

Keshon Gardner, who was 30 at the time of his death, left behind four siblings and 13 nieces and nephews in addition to his mother. Mollie says that his death has had devastating effects on the family.

“It’s torn my family apart,” she describes in the podcast. “His younger sister don’t come around anymore…My oldest daughter is drinking herself to death. And me? I cry every day. I’ve been crying every day since June 28, 2020.”

In addition to the stories of victims and their loved ones, the podcast plans to feature community members, law enforcement and elected officials who will share their solutions to stopping violent crimes in Alabama.

Central Alabama CrimeStopper’s Podcast has two episodes available. You can listen to the podcast on most podcasting platforms as well as on their website. A new episode will be released every two weeks.