Huntsville teen charged with murder after stabbing his father, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has charged one person with murder following a stabbing that happened on Wednesday.

19-year-old Deandre Robinson is charged with murder after HPD says he stabbed his father, 45-year-old William Robinson, following a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Bonnell Drive shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday where they found William Robinson with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Deandre Robinson has been booked into the Madison County Jail.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.