Huntsville Police officer charged with capital murder

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a Huntsville Police officer was charged with capital murder after an incident on Friday.

Police say the incident involved HPD officer David McCoy, 28, who was off-duty at the time and has been placed on administrative leave, pending a death investigation.

According to a news release from Huntsville Police, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is looking into the incident that happened on Lawsons Ridge Drive in Madison on Friday, January 7.

SBI released a statement Friday night saying they responded to the death investigation around 11 a.m. at the request of HPD. The same day, SBI Investigators charged McCoy with “Capital Murder – of a person in a vehicle.”

McCoy remains in the Madison County Jail with no bond.

Once the investigation is complete, SBI will turn the findings over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.