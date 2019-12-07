Huntsville Police arrest Tennessee man after fatal officer shooting Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have made an arrest after one of their officers was fatally shot Friday night.

LaJeromeny Brown, 41, was arrested Friday night. Huntsville Police Department reports Brown is from Tennessee.

During a news conference, police said Brown was involved in a pursuit with the STAC team.

SHOOTING UPDATE: Huntsville Police are updating the public after an officer was shot and killed Friday night. Posted by CBS 42 on Saturday, December 7, 2019

According to a Facebook post from Huntsville Police, STAC agents had set up a drug buy at a house on Lavert Street. When officers arrived, Brown immediately shot Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III, hitting him outside his bulletproof vest. Other officers on a perimeter captured Brown after a short foot chase.

Clardy was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, but died later Friday night, according to Hunstville Police Chief Mark McMurray.

HPD Spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said Friday Brown was “well-known to the department.”

According to Johnson, Brown faces charges of capital murder.

Jail records show Brown was being held in the Madison County Jail with no bond.