HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) have arrested a man after a child pornography investigation.

Stuart Edward Smith has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

HPD says the Special Victims Unit searched a home on Saint Charles Road in December of 2022. On April 11, Smith was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Birmingham and booked in the Madison County Jail on April 12.

Each of Smith’s charges holds a $10,000 bond totaling his bond at $50,000

Authorities say the investigation is on going.