HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Huntsville man was sentenced to 19 years in prison for multiple robberies in north Alabama Monday.

According to United States attorney Prim Escalona, Christopher Owens, 28, was sentenced to 228 months in prison for Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm after pleading guilty in June.

Owens committed six armed robberies at businesses in Huntsville, including robbing two Family Dollar locations, Dollar General, two Metro PCS locations and Walgreens.

The FBI investigated the case and assistant US attorney Michael Pillsbury prosecuted the case.