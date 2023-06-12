MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One man has been arrested following a fatal shooting Sunday morning in Union Hill, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

In a Facebook post made by MCSO, deputies responded to a shooting on Lenox Lane in Union Hill around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon investigation, deputies found a man who had been shot and killed. Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as 61-year-old Ronald Richard Morgan.

Around 1:00 p.m., MCSO officials said that they had detained two potential suspects for questioning. Charles Theodore Spears, 33, of Huntsville, was arrested late Sunday night in connection with the shooting.

He is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail with no bond.