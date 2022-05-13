HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man has been indicted in connection with an alleged rape that happened roughly 20 years ago in Hale County.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said Michael Eugune Hearing, 54, surrendered to authorities Thursday and was booked into the Hale County Jail. He was later released after posting $100,000 bond.

The indictment accuses Hearing of:

First-degree rape

First-degree sodomy

Incest

The accused crimes occurred in Hale County and were just recently investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

If convicted of first-degree rape or first-degree sodomy, Hearing could face 10-99 years or life in prison and a maximum $60,000 fine on each count, Class A felonies. If convicted of incest, a Class C felony, Hearing could face 366 days to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.