HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft Thursday, according to Madison County jail records.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), officers were dispatched to 6140 University Drive just before 1 p.m. on an unrelated call. While on-scene, officers were alerted to a shoplifting suspect.

Keith is charged with one count of theft of property – shoplifting, $500 or less. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a possible sentence of up to one year in jail and a maximum $6,000 fine.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Madison County Jail.

The City of Huntsville released a statement following the arrest:

The City of Huntsville is aware of the situation. Huntsville Police are handling this case in accordance with standard practices and procedures. Kelly Scrimsher, Director of Communications

He was first elected to the Huntsville City Council in October 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

Keith is currently serving his second term on the Huntsville City Council. His district covers a large part of North Huntsville, including Alabama A&M University and parts of downtown.