Huntsville bank robbed, police search for suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a bank robber.

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Police responded to a call of an armed bank robbery at the Regions Bank on Airport Road near Chateau Drive.

Several units responded to the scene, with no suspect in sight. Bank employees provided a description of the person.

Shortly after, another call of a possible robbery came through with a person matching the description at another Regions Bank location on Bob Wallace Avenue near Memorial Parkway. Police determined there was no robbery at that location.

The Regions Bank on Airport Road was closed while police investigated.

Police did not have anyone in custody.

HPD is working with the FBI to investigate the situation.