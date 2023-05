Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a location where a human skull was found in Anniston.

According to the Anniston Police Department, the skull was found in the 2600 block of Noble Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday. A search of the area did not turn up any more bones. Work is now being done to determine the identity of the skull.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.