ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department announced Monday that a human skull that was discovered in the city this summer has been identified as a missing local woman.

On May 15, APD investigators were called to the 2600 block of Noble Street about the discovery of a human skull. They searched the area and did not find any more bones or remains.

The skull has now been identified through DNA analysis as Miya Marshall, who was reported missing on September 8, 2022. She was last seen in Anniston by a family friend.

Following an examination, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville determined that Marshall’s cause of death was a homicide. Due to the ongoing investigation, no other information can be released at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact APD’s investigative division at 256-240-4000 or by email at apd@annistonal.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers or through the Anniston Police Tip Portal.