BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified human remains as a 52-year-old Birmingham man who vanished in September.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates notified BPD detectives Wednesday that the remains were positively identified as Donald Cash. Ledarius Cash, 30, of Birmingham, has been charged with murder in connection to his father’s death.

The BPD started a critical missing person investigation for Donald Cash in September after a loved one reported him missing. The remains were found on Nov. 6 when the BPD executed a search warrant at 1437 Brighton Road in connection to Donald Cash’s disappearance.

Investigators found what appeared to be human remains in the residence’s backyard. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains. An autopsy revealed the victim had been shot.

BPD detectives presented case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 8. Detectives received a warrant for abuse of a corpse charge on Ledarius Cash. He is in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail. Though the abuse of corpse charge carries a $250,000 bond, the murder charge has no bond.