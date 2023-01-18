LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The human remains that were located in a creek in Lincoln Monday morning have been identified, per the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday.

The LPD stated Talladega County Deputy Coroner, Josh Vincent, identified the remains as Roy Dorsey Jr., 77, of Lincoln. The department mentioned it doesn’t appear Dorsey has any known family, but he was a veteran. Vincent and an investigator are working with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to arrange Dorsey’s burial at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

At about 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined the remains had been there for “an extended period of time.”

Vincent noted there were no obvious signs of foul play.