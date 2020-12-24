Human remains found at Talladega County campsite

TALLEDEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains that were found at a campsite on the Talladega/Clay county line.

According to the TCSO, a hunter came across the camp at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday along Hwy. 148. Deputies that were called to the scene subsequently found human remains at the site.

The remains have been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery to be identified and to determine the cause of the death.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the TCSO at 256-761-2141 or 256–245-5121. An anonymous tip can be made at the department’s website at www.talladegasheriff.org.