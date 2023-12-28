BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains discovered in early November were positively identified as a missing 52-year-old Birmingham man Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains of Donald Alfrado Cash were discovered off the 1400 block of Brighton Road in Birmingham the evening of November 6. The coroner’s office identified the cause of Cash’s death to be a gunshot.

Donald Cash, of Birmingham, was last seen on September 26 in the Wylam community.

Ledarius Tre Cash, the 30-year-old son of Donald, was arrested on November 8 and charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to Donald’s death.

Ledarius Cash is being held at the Birmingham City Jail on $250,000 bond.