BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains discovered in Birmingham last week were positively identified Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the remains of 33-year-old Darrius Dewayne Brown were found in an alleyway on September 28. The skeletal remains were found on the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue around 1:39 p.m.

A postmortem exam showed that Brown died as the result of a gunshot wound during an assault.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Brown’s death.