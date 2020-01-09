Hueytown Police say crime rates and traffic accidents fell in 2019

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT)– Hueytown Police say crime in the city is down from 2018 to 2019.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the department says burglaries went down by 16 percent. Drug cases went down by 7 percent.

HPD also says wrecks and wrecks with injuries were down.

As for other crime statistics, HPD says they had one murder, 12 rapes reported, and 12 robberies reported.

“Of all cases reported in the city we have a 74% closure rate which is a testament to how hard our detectives work,” the post reads.

HPD attributes the lower crime rates to putting people with warrants in jail and controlling traffic.

