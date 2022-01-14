Hueytown mother charged with manslaughter following child’s death from accidental shooting

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The mother of a 2-year-old child who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday in Hueytown is facing manslaughter charges.

According to the Hueytown Police Department, 23-year-old Krishana Danyell Small is expected to turn herself in to law enforcement, where her bond will be set at $30,000.

On Tuesday, first responders were called to the 1400 block of 26th Avenue regarding a report that a 2-year-old child had shot himself. When they arrived, they found the child, Kyler Small, suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were performed and the child was transported to Children’s of Alabama, where he died from his injuries. Police believe the shooting was likely accidental.

On Friday, the District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and determined that there was enough probable cause to charge Krishana Small with manslaughter.