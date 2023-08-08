BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A homicide investigation is underway after a Hueytown man was found dead inside a vehicle Monday night.

On Monday, the Birmingham Police Department’s East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5000 Block of 41st Way North, just after 8 p.m. Officers arrived and entered an alleyway, where they found a vehicle that had been shot into. The man inside the vehicle, later identified as 33-year-old Darcy Joseph of Hueytown, had reportedly been shot.

When Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived, they pronounced Joseph dead.

As of Tuesday, BPD is conducting a homicide investigation. Preliminary investigating suggests that Joseph was in an alleyway, where police claim people have been known are known to gather.

No one is currently in custody.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is urged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.