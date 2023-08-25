HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) – A disturbance during Hueytown High School’s home football game Friday evening caused the event to be temporarily shut down.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough says “no one was shot, no shots [were] fired” at the scene. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the scene.

Hueytown’s Golden Gophers were playing against Ramsay High School’s Rams. The teams were in the third quarter when the incident occurred. The game has since resumed.

