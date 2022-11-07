JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a Door Dash driver was killed in Jackson this week, workers in the delivery industry said it’s becoming more dangerous to do their jobs in Jacksons.

“And I’m like, sometimes when I do go pick up in Jackson and I’m like, well, who am I picking up? What am I getting into? What am I looking over my shoulder every five minutes? You know, I’m having to look over my shoulder, through my mirrors, you know, just to make sure that I’m safe, make sure they’re not doing nothing, you know? But I just want it to be safe for every driver out here,” said Justin Brooks, a delivery driver.

Even though rideshare and delivery services have safety measures in place, drivers still question how much they’re really protected.

‘They don’t ever call and go, ‘Hey, your ride’s been stopped for 10 minutes. Is everything okay?’ And then if you don’t answer, you know, I would assume something was wrong at that point. So, you know, it’s just one of those things where they say they’ve put these safety measures, quote unquote, in place. But how safe are they? How much are they actually protecting us?” questioned Courtney Havens.

The Door Dash driver who was killed this week was identified as Corey Price.

One year ago, Brandy Littrell was carjacked and shot while driving for Lyft in Jackson. She said it’s astonishing that this is still happening.

“Not because of the incident that happened to me, but because that now there’s a whole other set of people that have to go through what I went through, except for the fact that they don’t have their family member. Right? They lost their family member. That’s really what shook me anything is that he lost his life, and he’s never coming back,” said Littrell.

Delivery drivers said they understand the risk of their jobs, but they want more laws in place to better protect them.