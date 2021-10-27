How did Angela Roberts die? Cause of death for missing Hoover woman may never be known, coroner says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four months after a Hoover woman was last seen leaving in a car, her remains have been found outside an abandoned home in Birmingham.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates, the skeletal remains of Angela Michelle Roberts, 27, were found Saturday in the 300 block of 64th Street South in Birmingham’s South Woodlawn neighborhood. Roberts had been reported missing in July and was last seen getting into a taxi or rideshare service on Old Tyler Road on either June 25 or June 26.

The remains were identified as Roberts after comparing her dental records to what was found.

At the time of her disappearance, police believed that Roberts may have headed for the Woodlawn area.

Yates said that while the cause of death is pending, it’s possible that that question may never be fully answered.

“When you have skeletal remains, it hampers our ability to determine cause of death,” Yates said, adding that tissue condition is a better indicator to determine the cause of death. “When you’re left with bone, there’s not much that can be seen.”

Yates said that outside of Roberts’ near-complete skeletal remains, the only other items that were found at the scene were clothing and jewelry. However, he said those items did not offer any insight into how she may have died.

Yates said that with the skeletal remains being mostly dry, it’s likely Roberts had died several weeks or months ago.

“This does not represent a recent death,” he said.

Back in August, Roberts’ mother Ginger Jones spoke about her daughter’s past struggles, but that it was not like her to not tell anyone where she was.

“Well Angela is struggling with addiction, we know that,” Jones said. “But again, it’s just not like her to not be in touch with somebody. She even has groups of friends in that area that say Angela always pops up. Pops in for a shower or for food or something. And she’s not even contacting them. And those are her safe places.”

Despite the uncertainty of what can be determined from the crime scene, the case remains under investigation.

“I can’t predict anything, but I don’t know of anything right now that will give us a cause of death,” Yates said.