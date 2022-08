HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people wanted for illegal possession/use of a credit card.

HPD detectives have obtained felony warrants through the Shelby County D.A.’s Office for Daniel Freeman, 40, of Bessemer and Laura Michael, 39, of Bessemer. Freeman has a bond set at $10,000 and Michael’s bond is set at $5,000.

If you know their whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or Hoover Police at 205-822-5300.