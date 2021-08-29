Hoover Police searching for suspect that allegedly fired at officers

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is actively searching for a suspect on foot that allegedly fired shots at officers.

They say that the search is in the area of Hendrick Chevrolet. They advise residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

An emergency alert stated that the suspect was in the Star Lake area.

Authorities said that the suspect is a white male in his 30s wearing khaki shorts.

Police said that at 7:30 p.m., an officer saw a man in the parking lot of the operations center stabbing tires. Police said that the officer tried to contact the man, but the man fired two shots at the officer.

Authorities have established a perimeter in the area of between Patton Chapel and Greenvale.

Police said that at least 20 police cars were damaged with flat tires.

