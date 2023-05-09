HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is searching for a suspect they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank Tuesday morning.

According to HPD, officers received a call at around 10:54 a.m. of a robbery at Wells Fargo, located in the 3000 block of John Hawkins Parkway. Witnesses say that a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller, indicating that he was armed. He left the bank with an undetermined amount of money. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but the suspect remains at-large.

If you have any information, contact Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7462. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.