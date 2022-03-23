HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people that allegedly robbed a Hoover pharmacy early Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. Keith Czeskleba with the Hoover Police Department, officers responded around 5:07 a.m. to a Walgreens in the 1800 block of Montgomery Highway to the call of a robbery.

Workers told responding officers that two men entered the store separately, both wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings. They said that one suspect distracted the store clerk while the other armed suspect went to the pharmaceutical counter, jumped over it, and ordered the pharmacist to open the safe.

The suspect allegedly stole several different medications before both men ran out of the store and got into a red sedan with a “paper drive-out tag.”

One suspect is described as being around 5-foot-7 and weighing 120 pounds. The other is described as being around 6-feet-tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact HPD at 205-444-7615 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.