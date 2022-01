HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Walgreens store Friday afternoon.

According to the HPD, the robbery took place at approximately 2 p.m. at the Walgreens in the 5200 block of Ross Bridge Parkway. Officers are currently in the area searching for the suspect, which is believed to be a short Black man.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call 911 or the HPD at 205-822-5300.