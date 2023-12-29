BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An off-duty officer with the Hoover Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with public intoxication and harassment early Friday morning.

Adam Grant Shipley, 41, was arrested after midnight Friday morning in the 2700 block of 7th Avenue South. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers received a call at 2:10 a.m. regarding a “disturbance” in the area, although further details on what it were not disclosed as of Friday night.

Shipley, who was not on duty at the time of his arrest, was booked in the Jefferson County Jail at 3:52 a.m. and released at 12:58 p.m. after posting $1,300 bond. He is charged with public intoxication, harassment and third-degree criminal mischief, all of which are misdemeanor charges.

According to his LinkedIn page, Shipley has been a crime scene investigator for the HPD since October 2016. Shipley will remain on leave until an internal investigation has been completed.

No further information surrounding what led up to Shipley’s arrest have been released.